Fake pregnancy boomerangs

CATHERINE MUMBA, Choma

A WOMAN of Livingstone has allegedly stolen a six-day-old baby from a clinic with the intention of deceiving her boyfriend that she had delivered it after faking a pregnancy.

Police are looking for Rebecca Muchimba of Ngwenya Township who allegedly stole the infant to cover up her lies to the boyfriend that she was pregnant.

Southern Province Commissioner of Police Diamond Likashi said in an interview yesterday that the baby was allegedly stolen from its mother at Maramba Clinic but it was later recovered from