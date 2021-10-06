Fake news ousts Nevers

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

‘NEW Hope’ MMD president Nevers Mumba remains at the helm of the party contrary to reports that he retired from active politics.

A statement went round on social media platforms yesterday quoting party spokesperson Cephas Mukuka stating that Dr Mumba had taken a sabbatical leave following a national executive committee (NEC) meeing held at the weekend.

The statement stated that NEC resolved to grant Dr Mumba’s wish to go on leave following a meeting on Saturday.

But in an interview yesterday, Dr Mumba said he is still president of the former ruling party, adding that the statement should be dismissed.

"There is no truth in that statement, that is fake news and I don't know what people will gain from spreading such lies. We are going to