Fake negative tests

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

WITH the country recording 32 deaths in the last 24 hours, Government has urged Zambians to be wary of unscrupulous health institutions which are conducting rapid COVID-19 tests and giving people fake negative results.

And Zambia has recorded 182 new coronavirus cases while 267 people have recovered from the global pandemic.

The said health facilities are giving people fake negative results within a short period of time after testing them.

Updating the nation yesterday, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said Government has designated health facilities which are accredited to undertake COVID-19 tests.

"The centres where we conduct the tests are well-known. We have the COVID-19 centre at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital, the COVID centre at University Teaching Hospitals, Medland Private Hospital and Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Zambia laboratories.