Fake K240,000 hidden under patient’s bed

CHRISTINE CHIHAME

Lusaka

TWO people, one a psychiatrist at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital, have been arrested for allegedly being in possession of fake money amounting

to over K240,000 which they hid under the bed of their sick friend at the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH).

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo and an eyewitness who is also admitted to UTH confirmed the incident in an interview yesterday.

Mrs Katongo said the incident happened on Thursday around 16:00 hours.

She said police at Woodlands received a report from a concerned citizen that he saw a person with counterfeit money in a shop.

Mrs Katongo said officers rushed to the shop, where they managed to apprehend Alexander Zimba, 40, of

Mtendere, who is a psychiatrist at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital, and some notes were recovered from him. CLICK