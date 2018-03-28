PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka
A SENIOR pathologist at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) has been sentenced to six months imprisonment with hard labour for being in possession of fake US$84,000.
However, the jail term has been suspended for 12 months.
This means that Daniel Maswahu will serve the sentence outside the correctional facility provided he does not commit a similar offence over the one-year period.
Fake dollars land doctor in jail
