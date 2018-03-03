Faithfulness wins 2018 Dreams Music Talent

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

FAITHFULNESS N’gambi, a Chingola resident, is the 2018 Dreams Music Talent search season five winner.

Faithfulness 22, walked away with K100,000 beating the first runner-up Caroline Mutale from Kabwe and Lusaka-based Abigail Malipende, 29, the second runner-up who bagged home K25,000 each.

The grand finale show took place at Radisson Blu in Lusaka. It initially attracted over 1,000 participants during auditions who were trimmed to 100 and eventually 11.

The three finalists, who recently recorded a single each at Jaba Entertainment in South Africa, also signed a distribution and marketing contract with the company.

Dreams producer Fred Chileshe said the season five Dreams competition grew bigger and better following the collaboration with Zambezi Magic.

According to Fred, the platform exposed the participants to bigger audience in Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia and Zambia who were watching them on DStv.

Multichoice Zambia public relations manager Mwika Malindima notes that the company is in the business of enriching lives as evident in the Dreams competition.

Malindima assured Zambians of more local content on Zambezi Magic on DStv.

“We are proud of the talent that Zambians from across the country have so far shown. This is evident of the potential that the country has in terms of the growth of the music industry,” says Mwika.

He said many people’s lives are getting better with many getting employment through their engagement with initiatives like Dreams.

Zambia’s Ambassador to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba told the three finalists during their trip to that country that talent is nothing without discipline.

Mr Mwamba urged the trio not to lose their identity with the glamour that come with one being a celebrity.

And presenter of the Dreams competition Clementina Mulenga popularly known as Cleo Ice Queen is looking forward to a stricter exhibition in the Dream competition season six.

“I hope season six of Dreams will pay particular attention to mentorship of the participants. This is the only way that we can grow the music industry,” she says.