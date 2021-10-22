Faith loses all

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE whopping K65 million and US$57,900 allegedly belonging to journalist Faith Musonda and the upmarket New Kasama house where the money was discovered is now State property. This brings to a conclusion the case involving the former television personality and money, albeit not in the way the public would have wanted. No doubt, for the public, interest and intrigue was squarely focused on the origins of the money as well as who else may have been involved other than Ms Musonda. Those are details the ACC did not provide in their statement yesterday where they confirmed that they have entered into an undertaking that they will not institute criminal proceedings against Ms Musonda on condition that she fulfils conditions contained in their Act. She has duly fulfilled those conditions thereby avoiding prosecution, where she would certainly have been compelled to disclose the source of the money. ACC public relations officer Jonathan Siame said the money and properties that were the subject of the investigations have been repossessed by the State Mr Siame said this follows conclusive investigations by the joint investigative team from ACC, Zambia Police, Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC). "The general public is further informed that, on Friday 15th October 2021, the State, using section 80 of the ACC Act No.3 of 2012, entered into