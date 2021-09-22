Faith emerges but doesn’t give out much

DIANA CHIPEPO, STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

FOUR days after a whopping K65 million and US$57,000 cash allegedly belonging to her was discovered, Faith Musonda was all calm as she made herself available to police yesterday.

From the look of things, Ms Musonda was certainly ready for the public and police.

She arrived with her lawyers, Makebi Zulu and Jonas Zimba, at Zambia Police Service Headquarters at 09:50 hours before proceeding to Lusaka Division around 10:00 hours for what was supposed to be questioning.

“We are here to allay speculations,” lead advocate Mr Zulu, whose previous clients include former President Rupiah Banda, former Vice-President Nevers Mumba and a slew of Patriotic Front (PF) officials, said after spending less than 10 minutes at service headquarters.

