Failure not an option – Musokotwane

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

AS Zambia continues digesting the 2022 national budget proposals, Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane has reiterated Government’s strong determination to succeed.

“Failure is not an option, and if we fail this country will go up in flames since the youths are highly expectant to be given jobs,” Dr Musokotwane said during a 2022 post-budget town hall discussion that was hosted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Trade Kings Group and Atlas Mara Bank yesterday.

"Our budget is tight with half of it going towards debt servicing but we need to take money back into the