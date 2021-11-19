Failed World Cup dream: Players to blame

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

THERE is no hiding for players over Zambia’s failure to move to the next level of the World Cup qualifiers, with midfielder Emmanuel Banda stating that they bear the brunt. Football House has continued to receive the stick for Chipolopolo’s failure, but it seems that players are beginning to understand that they are partly to blame.

Despite only playing two matches in the qualifiers, Banda is among the first players to publicly take a bite of the bullet following the humiliation in Tunisia. The other player that has taken to social media to air his apology and disappointment is Russia-based midfielder Klings Kangwa. "Our World Cup hopes came to an end yesterday (Tuesday) as we lost our final game in Tunisia. We never started the game well but we picked ourselves up in the second half and were proud of the fight we gave till the end. "We shall not run away from our responsibility of not qualifying the country to the World Cup. It's a duty we were assigned to do and we failed to achieve it," Banda wrote on his Facebook page. The now Sweden-based former Nchanga Rangers player