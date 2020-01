MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A TWENTY-FIVE-YEAR-OLD woman of Chawama who posted photos of her and her husband in the nude on Facebook received a battering from her husband who was not happy with her adventure.

Sylvester Sikale, 26, told the Chawama local court that he battered Aliness Zulu, his wife of three years, because she posted photos showing them in the nude.