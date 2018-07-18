Facebook managers to jet in next month

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

FACEBOOK officials are expected in Zambia next month to meet with various stakeholders on the operations of the online website.Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) corporate communications manager Ngabo Nankonde said in an interview yesterday that the Facebook team will be in the country as part of the usual collaboration with their clients around the world.

"Their coming will be an opportunity even for journalists to ask about issues of concern over the running of Facebook," she said.