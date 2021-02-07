Facebook love affair breaks marriage

MARY PHIRI

Ndola

AFTER enjoying a fair share of likes on Facebook, a man has ditched his wife in preference for a woman he met on the social media platform.

It is not as though his wife didn’t like him on Facebook, but Maria Bowa told the court that her husband, George Chewe, 30, left their matrimonial home when she was five months pregnant for their second child.

Bowa, 27, was testifying in a case in which she sued him for divorce in the Kabushi Local Court.

Bowa said the two got married in 2015 and that Chewe paid K100 as dowry. They have two children.

Bowa said their misunderstandings started in 2017 when she went to live with her mother because her husband allegedly did not approve of her getting pregnant for the second time.