Facebook launches eZibo programme

NKOLE NKOLE, LUSAKA

NUMBERS do not lie and where internet use in the digital era is concerned, numbers are everything.

In January 2019, according to reports by We Are Social and Hootsuite, there are 4.39 billion internet users and 3.48 billion social media users worldwide.

Additionally, 3.26 billion people use social media on mobile devices, with a growth of 297 million new users representing a year-on-year increase of more than 10 percent.

With the heavy use of online platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram, among others, online safety especially for young users continues to be a priority.

For Facebook this means responding to user needs by investing in programmes that allow its users to feel safe online.

Facebook has a total of around 120 million users in sub-Saharan Africa. Out of these users, 99 percent access the platform via their mobile phones.

A recently launched digital literacy programme in Lusaka by Facebook called ‘eZibo’ is meant to enhance the online safety and education of young Facebook users in Zambia aged 13 to CLICK TO READ MORE