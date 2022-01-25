Fabulous so far

KELVIN KACHINGWE, ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

NOT for the first time, former England captain and Leicester City legendary striker Gary Lineker has been left overly impressed with Patson Daka's contributions on the pitch and has gone on to describe the 23-year-old forward's first season with the Foxes as fabulous. Although Daka's ninth goal of the season on Sunday in the 46th minute was not enough to hand Brendan Rogers' stuttering charges all the three points after they allowed substitute Danny Welbeck to head in an 81st minute equaliser for Brighton and Hove at the King Power Stadium, the striker's contribution was noted. "He's banged in another goal. @PatsonDaka20 is the real deal. Fabulous first season at @LCFC," the BBC Match of the Day host tweeted. It is not the first time the 60-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona striker is picking out Daka for praise. After the £23 million signing from Austrian champions RB Salzburg scored a goal in a 3-all pre-season draw against Queens Park Rangers, Lineker described Daka as a gem. "Another transfer gem for the Foxes," Leicester's most famous home-grown player wrote on Twitter. And following Daka's quadruple in Leicester's 4-3 win over Spartak Moscow on a cold, snowy night in the Russian capital last October, Lineker, who had left his position as BT Sport's Champions League coverage host to follow the Foxes in Europe as a fan with his sons, again praised the striker on social media. "With 4 goals @PatsonDaka20 may have just saved the Lineker lads' European tour. What a performance. Thank you and well played, young man," he tweeted. Before his move to the English Premier League, Daka had scored an impressive 34 goals in 42 appearances for Salzburg, where he helped fill the void