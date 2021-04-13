eZamPost rolled out in 147 post offices

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

Lusaka

AN online system, eZamPost, is being rolled out to facilitate e-Government services and e-commerce in all the 147 post offices countrywide.

eZamPost will enhance digital postal services by allowing multi-channel payment collections from different payment platforms such as mobile money and the use of visa cards.

Postmaster general Brighton Ngoma said in an interview recently that all services currently offered by post offices such as physical boxes and mail services will be accessed through the eZampost by June this year.

Mr Ngoma said the rolling out of the programme started in January this year, targeting at digitising the postal ecosystem.

“eZamPost will enable citizens [to] access all postal services electronically via any electronic device, thereby invigorating the aspect of convenience, inclusion and affordability in the postal services,” he said.

Mr Ngoma said Zambia has been ranked among the top entrepreneurial countries in the world, hence