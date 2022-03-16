Eyes on domestic resource mobilisation

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

ZAMBIA and other African countries must intensify domestic resource mobilisation (DRM) to address economic challenges because reliance on the global resource envelope is unpredictable since it is shrinking, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) director Eunice Kamwendo said.

And Ms Kamwendo said there is need to stop illicit financial flows (IFF) which contribute to US$88.6 billion of capital flight annually from the African continent.

Speaking yesterday at the capacity-building workshop in DRM and IFF, Ms Kamwendo said the meeting aims to inform key policymakers in Zambia of the integrated national financing framework (INFF) process and highlight the DRM requirements of the country in light of the pressing needs to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs) and other national development aspirations.

She said Zambia and the world at large and facing new challenges to financing SDGs.

“Among these, the COVID-19 pandemic looms large, coupled with the uncertainty of war, a war that has begun to impact commodity prices and fiscal space amid a worsening debt burden. Oil prices have reached historic highs, with crude oil currently trading at over US$100 per barrel, translating into price hikes across the board for transportation and goods,” Ms Kamwendo said.

"Moreover, 14 percent of all cereal imports in the SADC [Southern African Development Community] region come from Russia and Ukraine; coupled with expected drop in supply this may lead to significant hikes in food prices