ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

ZAMBIA National Service (ZNS) deputy commandant Major General Alick Kamiji has directed Green Eagles to target the CAF Champions League group stage.

Eagles clinched their maiden CAF Champions League appearance after Buildcon and Nkana fought to a barren draw in Sunday’s Super Division Stream B Week 17 match in Ndola. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/