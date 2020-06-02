Eyes on 40 tonnes of gold

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

ZCCM-Investments Holdings (IH) targets to produce 40 tonnes of gold this year and has called for partnership with Zambians to exploit the mineral in the 60 identified sites countrywide.

Chief executive officer Mabvuto Chipata said the targeted 40 tonnes are equivalent to US$2 billion.

Mr Chipata said the move by Government to formalise the gold sector is targeted at helping Zambians to exploit the resource.

"For a long time, Zambians have been mining gold found on the surface of river banks. There are lots of Zambians with exploration licences but have challenges with explorations due to lack of funding and machinery