External help inevitable

ZAMBIA and the United Nations (UN) system have made a joint emergency appeal to cooperating partners for US$132.9 million to help over six million Zambians who are likely to be adversely affected by coronavirus.

Going by the magnitude of the problem at hand and the country’s financial capacity to address it, the appeal for external help is not only welcome but inevitable.

As rightly noted by Vice-President Inonge Wina when making the appeal, the country does not have enough resources so far to address the challenges ahead because the coronavirus pandemic is still evolving.

Though Government has come up with a contingency plan on the requirements to tackle the effects of COVID-19, unfortunately resources available are not adequate to support it.

Sad for Zambia, COVID-19 has struck at a time that the country is already overburdened with a myriad of challenges and its coffers drained.

For instance, in the past years,Zambia has been battling with effects of climate change manifesting through prolonged dry spells and flash floods.

It is estimated that last year alone, 2.3 million people were affected by prolonged dry spells and flash floods.

“Early this year, 58 districts were affected by floods. This goes to show that the resilience of our vulnerable people is already compromised and their coping capacity is low, compounded by the onslaught of COVID-19,” noted Mrs Wina.

Floods have caused so much damage to infrastructure while displacing many people. This has put more pressure on government coffers as the demand to rebuild damaged infrastructure and to meet the needs of the displaced populace rises.

It is also a well-known fact that prolonged dry spells have robbed farmers of a good harvest, relegating many families to destitution.

As though that is not enough, due to erratic rainfall, Lake Kariba, the main source of hydro power in Zambia, has struggled to accumulate enough water in the past years, leading to a prolonged power crisis.

And due to the power crisis, many families have been robbed of their sources of income as businesses have struggled to keep afloat and many small ventures in particular have gone under.

Productivity in various sectors has been at its worst, affecting the overall performance of the economy.

While the country has been grappling with the power deficit, there came the gassing attacks which also added salt to the injury. People could not work freely and had to cut work hours for fear of being attacked. This obviously affected productivity in various sectors, especially those that operate long and late hours. Traders in markets too had to knock off early, reducing their revenue for each day.

Before people or Government could figure the way out of the quagmire, then comes the biggest hit – COVID-19.

For Zambia, COVID-19 comes at a time that its economy is fragile. The effects of COVID-19 on the fragile economy have been obvious through the weakening of the Kwacha, which hit the highest mark of K19 against a US dollar.

Needless to say, all this has thrown the national budget and the economy in disarray.

Allocations in various sectors and Government’s ability to meet its debt obligations have all been affected.

Due to the measures put in place to contain COVID-19, the situation has become worse and could only worsen further if the pandemic persists.

Many companies have closed shop and it is not certain how many will survive at the end of the pandemic.

As companies close down, many people are being laid off and relegated to destitution.

With the closure of companies and laying off of workers, Government too is losing out in terms of taxes.

This means government coffers are declining by the day while needs, particularly those birthed by the pandemic, are on the increase.

As rightly noted by Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu, Zambia’s economy has shrunk and keeps on shrinking, reducing Government’s capacity to attend to the prevailing challenges.

This is why there must be a balance between keeping businesses active and observing health advice on COVID-19.

But even as some businesses partially reopen, there is still need for more funds to handle the health emergency and for mitigating the social and economic effects of the pandemic on households and businesses.

From its meagre resources, Government has set aside K10 billion under the Medium-Term Refinancing Facility to help small and medium businesses survive the effects of the pandemic. But looking at the depth of the pandemic, this is insufficient.

It is clear that Zambia needs help, and asking for it is not a sign of weakness but a necessary action if the country is to weather the COVID-19 storm.