Extend probe to cooking oil, sugar, CCPC told

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Consumer Association (ZACA) has implored Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) to extend investigations to other essential products such as cooking oil and sugar, which are sold at exorbitant prices on the market.

A two kilogramme of sugar is fetching K50 while five litres of cooking is between K205 and K210.

ZACA executive director Juba Sakala said CCPC should be saluted for probing the high prices of cement and for directing that the price should be reduced to K110 from K145.

On Tuesday CCPC, which fined Lafarge Zambia Plc and Mpande Limestone Limited for price fixing, with the two cement manufacturing entities expected to each pay 20 percent of their 2019 and 2020 turnovers, has directed that they revert to pre-cartel prices ranging between US$4.50 and US$5 for a period of one year.

Dangote Cement Zambia Limited was granted full leniency for having cooperated with the commission during investigations.

Mr Sakala said in an interview yesterday that the crackdown on Lafarge Zambia and Mpande Limestone sends a message to all would-be CLICK TO READ MORE