‘Extend carbon tax to other sectors’

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE Policy Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) has urged Government to consider extending carbon tax to other sectors so that revenue can be channelled to the promotion of climate-smart agricultural practices.

Executive director Bernadette Zulu said by extending carbon tax to other sectors that use fossil fuels as opposed to only motor vehicle carbon tax, the tax could serve purposes of mitigation and adaptation.

"The resources realised from the tax can be utilised to promote climate-smart agriculture practices and provision of relief food to families worst hit by the impact of climate change. Carbon tax is a pigovian tax since it returns the cost of global warming to their producers and