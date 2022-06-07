Expulsion of 5 Mukamambo girls receives mixed reactions

NANCY SIAME, CATHERINE BWALYA

Lusaka, Choma

SOME stakeholders have called for the reinstatement of the five pupils at Mukamambo Girls Boarding Secondary School who were expelled for allegedly spending nights with boyfriends from Chalimbana University. Professional Teachers’ Union of Zambia (PROTUZ) Kangwa Musenge said in an interview yesterday that the expulsion of the learners was harsh. The five girls were in Grade 9 and 10 and aged between 14 and 16. Mr Kangwa said there could be some weakness in the school management, which made the girls easily find a chance to sneak out. “Instead of CLICK TO READ MORE