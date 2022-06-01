Expose children to right role models

AS CHILDREN grow up, they have role models who come into their lives in different ways. These are people they encounter in everyday life. By definition, a role model serves as an example by influencing others. For many children, the most important role models are their parents and caregivers. However, children can also look up to other people such as relatives, teachers, political and civic leaders, church leaders, peers and ordinary people. Children may also imitate the behaviour and appearance of celebrities, athletes and entertainers, including characters from books or movies even if they might not have physically met them. The responsibility of being a role model is not only restricted to those with lofty titles or personal wealth. For some people, a true role model is not one with the big job title, the most responsibility, or the greatest fame; in reality, anyone has the ability to inspire children to achieve their greatest potential in life. This is evident when learners dress up for a careers’ day. While some may dress up to resemble their parents, who are their primary role models, others dress up to imitate people they look up to. Sometimes they do not even know their role models personally, but they have observed them from afar. Whatever the case, most parents always want their children to choose positive role models. Kay is an example of how role models positively impact the lives of children. As an eight-year-old, she looked up to her teacher in whom she had extreme faith. She also admired an all-girls’ British pop group. Kay believed she had the best teacher in the world and that he was always right; not even her parents could sway her thinking. Her teacher nurtured her love of reading, making her an avid reader, a characteristic she has maintained even as a young adult. From the girls’ band that dominated the global charts in the 1990s, Kay learnt that with perseverance, self-belief and confidence, it is possible for girls to also excel in their chosen professional or personal path. This shows that positive role models serve as an example by inspiring and encouraging children to live meaningful lives with integrity, optimism, hope and determination. Of course, there are times that role models also make poor choices. When this happens, children should not be left to assume that negative or inappropriate behaviours are acceptable simply because they involve people they admire or look up to. It is the responsibility of parents to point out why some behaviours are unacceptable. By the time children are older, they will be able to distinguish positive and negative behaviours in the lives of people they admire or like. Most often, when role models embrace inappropriate behaviours, they lose their ability to inspire others because they tend to mislead children to believe the negative behaviours are acceptable. Role models are critical in inspiring children to learn how to overcome obstacles, and to understand that positive values can be lived each day and still be admired. Whether one is a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle, teacher, leader or a person who plays a role in children’s lives, they all have the ability to inspire positively! Remember, children are our future. Until next week, take care.

