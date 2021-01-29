Exports, imports rake in K241bn

ZAMBIA’s total trade for the period January to December 2020 increased to K241.89 billion compared to K183.2 billion in 2019.

This is attributed to the rise in both imports and exports.

And the inflation rate has risen to 21.5 percent for January from last month’s 19.2 percent.

Total trade involves both imports and exports for a particular period.

Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) statistician general Mulenga Musepa said the total volume of exports for the period January to December 2020 was 6.6 million metric tonnes, of which road transport accounted for 4.7 million metric tonnes, representing 71.5 percent of the total volume exported.

Mr Musepa said during a media briefing yesterday that rail transport accounted for 106,200 metric tonnes, representing 1.6 percent, while air transport accounted for 4,300 metric tonnes, accounting for 0.1 percentage point. CLICK