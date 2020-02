CHAMBO NG’UNI

CHIMEKA ward councillor Bedford Kateti has appealed to investors to set up a coal-fired power plant in Luano Valley because the area is endowed with the mineral.

Mr Kateti said the abundance of coal in Luano may prove to be a solution to the challenge of energy in the country.

The civic leader said in an interview that as much as Government and stakeholders explore other sources of energy such as solar, coal should CLICK TO READ MORE