Expired drugs backlash – Entire ZAMMSA management sent on forced leave

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

BARELY 48 hours after apologising for erroneously distributing drugs under quality control, the entire Zambia Medicines and Medicines Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) management team has been sent on forced leave.

The move is to pave way for investigations into the distribution of expired HoneyBee Pharmacy drugs to Kabwe and Kasama general hospitals.

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo has appointed a seven-member ZAMMSA board chaired by former Auditor General Anna Chifungula.

Last week, ZAMMSA management authorised the distribution of controversial drugs to two general hospitals.

On Sunday, the agency apologised for allowing the distribution of paracetamol to the health facilities, stating that the move was an anomaly because the drugs were still under quality control quarantine.

Shortly after being unveiled yesterday, Ms Chifungula said the placing of the entire ZAMMSA management on forced leave is to enable the CLICK TO READ MORE