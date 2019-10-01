Experts views on debt management

NKOLE NKOLE, Lusaka

THE 2020 national budget was announced after anticipation of what solutions would be offered to decrease the country’s external debt which had gone up to US$10.23 billion by June 2019 from US$10.05 billion at the end of December 2018 and to tackle inflation that has jumped to 9.3 percent as of August 2019 from six percent at the end of December, 2018. Centering his address on the stimulation of the national economy, Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu acknowledged that it would take discipline, determination and dedication of commitments for the 2020 budget to meet its objectives.

The government is targeting a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of three percent during 2020 from the projected outturn of two percent by the end of 2019, while prioritising actions that create fiscal space, ensure debt sustainability and dismantling of domestic arrears in order to unlock resources for the productive sectors. According to the Deloitte Zambia economic analysis of the 2020 budget, this seems more realistic as GDP growth projections over the past four years have been over optimistic.

Other measures announced by Dr Ng’andu include containing inflation in the range of six to eight percent, maintaining international reserves at 2.5 months of imports, reducing the fiscal deficit to 5.5 percent of GDP; and increasing domestic revenue collection to 22 percent of GDP.

Deloitte Zambia notes that the main challenge Dr Ng’andu can expect to face is that of containing the fiscal deficit to the projected target of 5.5 percent because this will largely depend on sections of the government adhering to the budget and CLICK TO READ MORE