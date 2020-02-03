Experts ponder on solar energy

Raphael Banda, Lusaka

ZAMBIA is among the countries within and outside Africa that are grappling with hydro energy deficit in the wake of drastic effects of climate change that has affected water bodies.

Electricity, being the second most important energy source after wood fuel in Zambia, is currently generated from Kariba North Bank, Kafue Gorge, Maamba Coal Power Plant, Itezhi-Tezhi hydro and Victoria Falls.

However, all the five electricity energy reservoirs for the country have been hit by worrying low water levels, which have seen reduced power supply to the country.

Thus, the Ministry of Energy is thoroughly implementing the Strategic Plan that runs from 2018-2021 in line with the Vision 2030 and the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP).

It is envisioned that the strategic plan will enhance expansion of electricity generation capacity by adding at