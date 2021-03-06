Experts hail IMF talks

KALONDE NYATI,

KABANDA CHULU

Lusaka

DISCUSSIONS between Government and International Monetary Fund (IMF) are signalling hope for a possible package, which remains critical to Zambia’s economic recovery plans, says Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ).

And Zambia Private Sector Alliance chairperson Chabuka Kawesha said regular updates from the Ministry of Finance and IMF regarding the discussions have helped to create certainty in the market.

On Thursday, Government and IMF concluded the virtual discussions focused around the country’s macroeconomic challenges and policy options to return Zambia to a debt sustainability position under the extended credit facility over the medium term. CLICK