Experts collecting samples for vaccine

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

A GROUP of experts that has been collecting samples from COVID-19 patients is finalising a report to enable Government make an informed decision on the type of vaccine to buy and distribute.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said in a statement yesterday that the ministry has observed that the mutation rate for SARS-CoV-2 virus is high, hence the need to conduct genomic sequencing to acquire the right vaccine.

Genomic sequencing is the process of analysing the virus sample taken from a diagnosed patient and