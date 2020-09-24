Expert gives budget hints

TRYNESS TEMBO, KELLY NJOMBO

Lusaka

A PUBLIC finance management expert has called on Government to limit the 2021 national budget to below K106 billion due to lower projected revenue on account of coronavirus.

Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu will tomorrow unveil the 2021 national budget.

The 2020 national budget was K126 billion.

Public Financial Management Consult senior economist Bright Chizonde said an ambitious budget will increase taxes and debt accumulation at a time when the economy requires economic stimulus and stability.

Mr Chizonde, who is also a lecturer at the University of Zambia School of Humanities and Social Sciences, said financing the 2021 budget will require cost-saving measures, selective domestic resource mobilisation and CLICK TO READ MORE