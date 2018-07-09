Expert calls for integration of mines in national growth plan

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has been urged to fully integrate the mining sector into the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) to enhance the country’s economic resilience to external shocks.

Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) policy head on extractive and development Natalie Mwila said despite Zambia having a national growth plan in place, the sector has not made progress in formulating a strategy to help the country hedge against fluctuations in the dollar.

The key outcomes in the 7NDP include economic diversification, job creation, reduction of poverty, vulnerability, enhanced human development, reduced developmental inequalities and creation of a conducive governance environment for a