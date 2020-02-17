Expert calls for fruit pests control strategy

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

A SENIOR government official says there is need for Zambia to come up with a strategy to control fruit pests which pose a threat to increasing international trade and food security.

Ministry of Agriculture senior fruit crops officer Rebecca Solore said more sensitisation is needed among farmers to enable them to put up measures to safeguard their crops.

Ms Solore said in Maputo, Mozambique, recently during a regional training workshop on the identification, biology, management strategies and