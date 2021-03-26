Expedite vaccine roll-out

THAT Government has finally approved acquisition of a COVID-19 vaccine gives hope to many Zambians, particularly those who appreciate the importance of the vaccines.

Government has taken longer than other countries, like South Africa, to acquire the COVID-19 vaccines mainly because it wanted to be certain about what medicine would be administered.

To ensure that vaccines that will be brought into the country are safe for the population, Government embarked on a due diligence mission, which is expected of any responsible government.

Government engaged various stakeholders to establish the vaccines that would be suitable for Zambians, especially that some vaccines were being withdrawn in some countries on account that they were not suitable for the strain of COVID-19 in those countries.

One of the countries where some vaccine was withdrawn is South Africa. Though AstraZeneca was withdrawn, it was established by the World Health Organisation that it was still useful on other strains of COVID-19.

This shows that it is not a matter of ‘one size fits all’ when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Each country needs to do a thorough research on the type of vaccine ideal for its situation.

This is precisely the journey Government embarked on the past few months.

The route Government undertook was not only necessary to determine the kind of vaccine suitable for Zambians but to also clear wrong perceptions about the vaccines.

It would have been a waste of resources to bring in vaccines only to be rejected by the people it is meant to save.

Now that elaborate consultations have been done and the right vaccines identified, Government should do all it can on its part to secure the vaccines expeditiously.

Government has particularly approved the acquisition of Johnson &Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines in accordance with the needs of the country.

It is good that Zambia is not going to use its meagre resources to procure these pricey vaccines but will benefit from the Covax Facility – a collaboration between Unicef, the World Health Organisation, the vaccine alliance Gavi and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which uses purchases by wealthier nations to fund vaccine supplies to poorer and middle-income countries.

Several African countries have benefitted from the facility, which many more are committing to accessing the vaccines.

Deliveries of vaccine supplies under the Covax programme started in February, and most countries in Africa have signed up.

The programme aims to supply 600 million doses to Africa, enough to vaccinate at least 20 percent of the population.

The initiative has so far delivered more than 20 million vaccine doses to more than half of the countries on the continent. For instance, Ghana already accessed about 600,000 doses and has so far used more than 420,000 of them.

Zambia will therefore join many other countries that have so far benefitted from the vaccine donations through the Covax Facility.

According to Minister of Health Jonas Chanda, the vaccines, once acquired, will only be administered to those aged 18 years or more. This means about 8.4 million Zambians are eligible for vaccination. In the first stage, Government is targeting to vaccinate about 3.7 million people. While the exercise is voluntary, it is important that more people get vaccinated to help curb the pandemic. We cannot afford to continue going through Covid-19 cycles of wave after wave and losing lives at alarming rates.

There’s need to find a solution, and for now, vaccines seem to be the only available solution.

We cannot therefore afford to have people rejecting the vaccine. There’s need to ensure that those gripped with fear and uncertainty about vaccines are helped by exposing them to the right information.

As the minister rightly noted, this calls for continued sensitisation on the need, efficacy and safety of the vaccines. There’s need for all Zambians to unite on this cause for the good of the country now and in future.

As it is, the country is lagging behind. There’s urgent need to roll out the vaccine programme to safeguard lives.