Expectations high as HH dates Manda Hill

STEVEN MVULA, PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ALTHOUGH President Hakainde Hichilema’s broad governance agenda is known by now, there is still intrigue and interest in today’s address during the ceremonial opening of the First Session of the 13th National Assembly. So much has happened since a head of State last visited Parliament – the country’s Presidency has changed together with the Vice-President, Speakers and the two deputies as well as the composition of the National Assembly. Where there was Inonge Wina, there is now W.K Mutale-Nalumango; where there was Patrick Matibini, there is now Nellie Mutti; where there was Catherine Namugala, there is now Attractor Chisangano; and where there was Mwiimba Malama, there is now Moses Moyo. There are other changes. United Party for National Development (UPND) is now the majority party while Patriotic Front (PF) is now the official opposition. This means there is change in the sitting arrangements from the time of the last session which ended on March 30, 2021 for the likes of Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo, Monze Central MP Jack Mwiimbu, Choma Central MP Cornelius Mweetwa, Kabushi MP Bowman Lusambo and Shiwang’andu MP Stephen Kampyongo, among others.

The roles are reversed with Mr Lusambo and Mr Kampyongo now backbenchers. But the biggest change is CLICK TO READ MORE