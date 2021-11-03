Expectations from C0P26

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA continues to play her part in mitigating issues of climate change by working in collaboration with other stakeholders that have regard for the environment. The decision by President Hakainde Hichilema to travel to the United Kingdom (UK) to attend the World Leaders Summit of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is evidence that the country does not want to lag behind. Like many other countries across the globe, Zambia has not been spared by the adverse impact of climate change. The country has seen the increase in frequency and severity of seasonal droughts, occasional dry spells and increased temperatures, among other changes. As the rainy season begins, we foresee a situation where the country might experience flash floods which will definitely leave a trail of disasters, which are costly on the part of Government. It is expected the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) under the Office of the Vice-President will be overwhelmed by climate change-related disasters and put a strain on the national budget. The Conference of Parties (COP 26) started on Monday, November 1 and will run until November 5 this year with a major objective of establishing lasting solutions to the problem at hand. In a statement issued on October 29 by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo, the President traveled with a lean delegation, including Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu. “The landmark Paris Agreement on climate change that was agreed to in 2015, which was also signed by Zambia, provides an ambitious framework for the world to deal with climate change and its impact,” he said. As much as it is true that the President will hold a series of bilateral engagements, including meetings with members of the House of Commons and UK policy-makers, potential investors and Eurobond holders, among others, the major focus will be on climate change and other environmental concerns.

Mr Kakubo said world leaders remain off-track in meeting the set goals that seek to limit the increase in global warming between 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Obviously, Government remains committed to making Zambia a global beacon of environmental sustainability and a champion of the green economy. Climate change has remained a global threat and the COP26 will give the world leaders an opportunity to seek further means to drive urgent adaptation to the changing climate and mobilising financial resources for the required changes. What are people’s expectations from COP26? In Zambia, we have a number of climate change and environmental activists like Jonathan Nkhata, who said he expects the climate change activists from Africa to seek support to develop infrastructure and technology that promote the use of renewable energies. Being a land-linked country, Zambia is prone to effects of climate change. Mr Nkhata has suggested the use of wind and gas energies as alternative energies to charcoal. “The Western world must help the developing countries overcome the issues of climate by responding to the proposals that have been made,” he said. He said in an interview that he desires to see more actions taken by Government to match the challenges of climate change. Mr Nkhata has proposed that Mr Hichilema should commit to the tree planting exercise and help Zambia become visible in terms of climate change advocacy. He wants to see serious community engagements on issues of climate change in the country through the use of effective methodologies. Although Mr Nkhata’s proposals might look insignificant, they are feasible and would make a gigantic difference if effectively implemented or applied. Mr Nkhata says his team has also come to appreciate the fact that there is a need to identify the age groups that can spearhead the fight against climate change in the country. Another climate change and environment activist, Mary Mulenga, is of the view that there is a need to promote use of renewable energies to curb charcoal production. “If we impose the ban of charcoal on the market before finding alternative solutions, we will promote the black market as the commodity will become more expensive,” she said. Ms Mulenga suggests that Government should lobby other countries for resources to push for biogas stoves that would be distributed to all vulnerable families for use. “If there is no alternative energy, we don’t see a situation where people will stop using charcoal for energy. How do they cook?” Ms Mulenga wondered. But, according to Mr Nzovu, issues of climate change require concerted efforts. He said the decision by Government to establish the ministry in which he is serving is for the reason that issues of climate change are adequately tackled to propel economic growth. Zambians are expecting to see some recorded progress in the fight against climate change following the establishment of the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment and the recommendations of the COP26. The battle ahead might be hard to conquer but not impossible if all unite towards achieving the noble cause. As one of many efforts to combat the vice, in 2016, the Zambian government created the National Policy on Climate Change to provide a framework for coordinated response to climate change issues. The COP26 has attracted 190 delegates and has raised a lot of hope among citizens. It is dedicated to championing development of a green economy and a sustainable environment.

The focus will be to strengthen climate change adaptation and mitigation, promote sustainable natural resources management and enhance the coverage of early warning systems. The author is a Zambia Daily Mail senior reporter.