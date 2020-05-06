‘Expectant mothers not more at risk’

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

THERE is no evidence of transmission of COVID-19 from an infected mother to an unborn child, the Zambia Association of Gynaecologists and Obstetricians (ZAGO) says.

ZAGO president Swebby Macha said available information on the disease also indicates that pregnant women are not more at risk of contracting the virus than the public and that they are also not more at risk to suffer severe complications.

This follows concerns from some sections of society that pregnancy in women can alter how their bodies handle severe viral infections such as COVID-19 and that it could cause them to miscarry or be at risk of abortions.

He has, therefore, encouraged mothers to continue breastfeeding their children and observing all safety measures prescribed by the government while doing so.

Dr Macha also said a mother with confirmed COVID-19 infection or one who is asymptomatic (presenting no symptoms) should take all possible precautions to avoid spreading the virus to their baby.