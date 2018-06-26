Expect more Chinese agro-experts, says envoy

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

CHINESE Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie has pledged to attract more investors from his country to Zambia to help modernise the agriculture sector through mechanisation.

Mr Li said the Chinese embassy will facilitate agricultural co-operation between Zambian and Chinese business people.

He said this in an interview on the sidelines of the 20th Camco Group anniversary over the weekend.

“The embassy, as an official link between our two countries, would like to encourage more Chinese businessmen, especially people who have the capacities in agricultural co-operation, to come to Zambia,” Mr Li said.

He wants the Chinese business community to complement Government’s agriculture diversification agenda CLICK TO READ MORE