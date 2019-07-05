Exit Somizi, enter Pokello

HANNAH SILIYA, Lusaka

AFTER hitting a snag with iconic choreographer and famous South African idol judge Somizi, PR Girl Media have added Zimbabwean businesswoman and socialite Pokello Nare, who represented her country in Big Brother Africa 2016 competition, as a guest at the Lusaka July.

Pokello will join South African fashion designer Georges Malelu, who famously dressed iconic American artiste Beyoncé during the Global citizen event on June 13, at the event which is being held under the theme 21st century Garden.

The Lusaka July is an annual trend setting event that fuses the love of sport and fashion and has successfully gained momentum across the southern African region since it first launched in 2016.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/