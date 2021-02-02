Exit depressing

ROBINSON KUNDA, DIANA CHIPEPO

Lusaka

IN describing Zambia’s exit from the CHAN tournament in Cameroon on Sunday as “depressing”, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga is perhaps echoing the fans’ sentiments.

While most predicted a tough game against defending champions Morocco in Douala, the manner of surrender against the Atlas Lions came as a shock even to those who thought the North Africans were clear favourites.

Inside a minute, Zambia were trailing 1-0. By the eighth minute, Zambia were 2-0 down. By 20 minutes, they were a man down. By half-time, they were 3-0 down. They managed to pull one goal back late but it only gave the scoreline a more balanced look that was not reflective of the match.

While FAZ had set the semi-final as the bare minimum, coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic believes a quarter-final placing was more realistic.

Kamanga thought they had done enough to prepare the team for the tournament