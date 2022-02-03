Exercise your right

ON August 12, 2021, Zambians turned up in large numbers to vote for candidates of their choice. By undertaking that solemn civic responsibility, Zambians fulfilled the elements of democracy by choosing and replacing the Government through free and fair elections. They freely played their duty. They also practised rights as citizens by ushering into power the United Party for National Development (UPND). Today, Kabwata residents have an opportunity to yet again exercise their civic responsibilities by voting for their new Member of Parliament following the untimely death of the UPND legislator, Levy Mkandawire. Residents in Kabwata constituency had an opportunity to listen to the manifestos from the various candidates who have put themselves up for scrutiny.

It is expected that politically conscious residents will not miss this opportunity for their votes to be counted.

By voting, Kabwata residents will not only be merely participating in the democratic process, but will also be performing their civic duty. Voting is one of the tenets of human rights. It is a solemn responsibility which should be embraced with pride because it is a very important part of any democracy. Zambia is a young democracy and it needs to be nurtured by citizens by participating in the electoral process. Apart from fulfilling a constitutional right, citizens should participate in choosing their representative in Parliament to spearhead developmental efforts as well as legislating. Voters are in various categories – the employed and unemployed.

While the unemployed do not need permission from anybody and can walk to the polling station any time of the day, it is different with those in formal employment. Therefore, employers should also help promote democracy by giving time off to employees who live in Kabwata to cast their votes. Employees, on the other hand, should exercise responsibility by being truthful to their employers so that their participation in voting does not hamper production. This is a by-election and employees will not be required to be out the whole day. So, they can schedule their shifts – some working in the morning to about midday while others can go in the afternoon.

Zambia has strong democratic credentials despite multi-party politics being less than 30 years. From the time the country reverted to multi-party politics in 1991, it has been an envy not just in sub-Saharan Africa but the whole world due to the manner elections have been conducted. Elections have generally been peaceful, with few pockets of violence. Kabwata residents and political parties can pat themselves on their collective backs for being tolerant to divergent views. The campaigns in Kabwata have largely been peaceful and this serene atmosphere is expected to continue during voting, counting of ballots and after the results have been announced. However, nothing can be taken for granted, hence the deployment of police officers to ensure that trouble-makers are put in their place. In such elections, just like in the past, the biggest winners are voters because they endorse the party and candidates of their choice. The candidate with the highest votes is thus declared the winner, but the other contestants should not consider it a loss. Instead, they should conduct post-mortems with their campaign teams to establish why they did not amass the votes like the winner. After all, there is a next time.