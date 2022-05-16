Business

Exciting time for mining

May 16, 2022
CLAVER MUTINTA, MWILA NTAMBI, Lusaka, Kitwe
BRITISH High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says Zambia is likely to achieve its aim of increasing copper production by more than three-fold within 10 years if the new investments are anything to go by. Zambia, which is Africa’s second-largest producer of copper, currently produces 800,696 tonnes of copper, but the target is to reach three million within the next decade. “The announcements we have seen from a number of investment this [last] week are exciting,” Mr Woolley said in interview. “For example, the announcement by FQM that it is ready to inject an additional US$1.35 billion worth of capital into its operations in Kansanshi and Sentinel mines represents an exciting next chapter in the history of this country because there are a number of extractive mining firms.” There is renewed confidence in Zambia’s investment climate with FQM, the nation’s largest copper miner, unveiling a trailblazing US$1.35 billion package of new projects. About US$1.25bn will be invested in the long-awaited expansion of Kansanshi’s operations in Solwezi – known as the ‘S3’ project – and a final US$100 million will go towards starting the US$250 million Enterprise nickel project in Kalumbila. Together, the two investments represent the largest investment in CLICK TO READ MORE


