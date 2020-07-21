Excessive beer drinking irks headman

LUCY LUMBE, Livingstone

NYANZABILI headman Jackson Muliwana has expressed worry at the excessive beer drinking among the youths in the area.

“The rate at which youths are consuming alcohol here is very worrying. You will find that instead of them engaging in productive things such as gardening or piece work to earn some money, they are instead busy drinking alcohol,” Mr Muliwana said.

He urged the young people to be engaged in productive activities that will foster development in the area.

And Livingstone East Mission District Seventh Day-Adventist (SDA) Church youth acting president Chishomyo Maimbo has encouraged youths to aspire to be self-reliant through pursuing entrepreneurship and CLICK TO READ MORE