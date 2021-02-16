Exam abolishment under test

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

SOME teacher unions say doing away with Grade 7 examinations will compromise the quality of education.

The unions contend that examinations are still necessary to guarantee that learners that progress to Grade 8 are not only able to read and write but comprehend what they study.

Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba has explained that all candidates in last year’s Grade seven examinations went through to grade eight because of the automatic progression policy.

Under this policy, all Grade seven pupils proceed to Grade eight regardless of the marks they get in examinations.

Dr Kalumba is, therefore, of the view that Grade seven examinations be abolished and