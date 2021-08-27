Ex-ZRL boss detained over goats case

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

FORMER Zambia Railways Limited chief executive officer Muyenga Atanga was yesterday detained at the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court pending formalities for his K20,000 bail conditions in a case he is accused of stealing goats worth over K250,000.

Atanga and four other defendants will only be released after they meet bail conditions imposed by Lusaka magistrate Sanford Ngobola. “You will be remanded in custody until you meet the bail conditions,” Magistrate Ngobola said. This is in a case Atanga and others are charged with stock theft, an offence which attracts up to seven years imprisonment. Others accused are Ian Munsanje, 26, a farm supervisor, Silven Mukonka, 20, a farm shepherd and Thomas Sikapizye, 29, a livestock technician. The rest are Jedrick Mwiinde, 26, a manager, and Joseph Siamana, whose occupation is yet to be known. It is alleged that on August 15 last year, Munsanje, Mukonka, Atanga, Mwiinde, Siamana and Sikapazye, while acting with others, stole 2,006 goats valued at K277,500 belonging to Mubanga Kanyanta. On Monday, the accused appeared before Allan Ngobola.

But after the matter was called for plea, the magistrate observed that Atanga’s particulars were not CLICK TO READ MORE