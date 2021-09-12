Ex-ZAF boss exits with honour

JACK MWEWA, Lusaka

OUT-GOING Zambia Air Force (ZAF) commander David Michael Muma bowed out of service with an accolade of praises but said he goes away with no apologies to make to his troops.

“I must thank you all officers for supporting me during my tenure as commander, but I have no apologies to make for the ballocks I gave you because they were well meant to inspire you to work hard,” retired Lieutenant General Muma said.

Interestingly, the response to all the officers was that of cheers, and praise, a sign that the retired commander was a darling to all.

On September 7, 2021, former ZAF commanders, ZAF officers, other retired service chiefs, friends and relatives gathered at the ZAF headquarters Base, City Airport for a farewell ceremony held in honour of Lt Gen Muma.

Known for their immaculate uniform, ZAF officers made sure that their headquarters was sparkling right from the main entrance to three Flights that made a squadron facing the Salute Dias.

In typical military order, ushers directed invited guests to segregated car parks before they could be shown where they would take seats.

The occasion was a ‘port-in port-out parade’ that was mounted to send off Gen Muma and welcome new ZAF commander Lieutenant General Colin Barry.

This was a ceremonial hand-over by the former ZAF commander and takeover of instruments of