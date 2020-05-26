Ex-wife demands K150,000 in damages

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A WOMAN of Lusaka has asked the High Court to order her former husband to pay her about K150,000 in damages because he allegedly used to steal from her when they were still together.

Lydia Kunda has complained that Clinton Mwale allegedly used to steal money from her handbag when they were still in marriage.

Ms Kunda says because of Mr Mwale’s alleged theft, she suffered loss and should be paid K148,000 in damages for the money he allegedly misused, interest and cost of the legal action.

This is contained in a petition filed in the