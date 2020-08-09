Ex-UNZA don jailed for defiling daughters

DOREEN NAWA

Lusaka

A FORMER University of Zambia lecturer, Sraj Umar Banda, has been jailed for 14 years in Sweden for defiling his two daughters.

According to a report in the NyaTider (New Times) of Sweden newspaper, Mr Banda told the interrogation team that

he raped his daughter over a 100 times.

Before relocating to Sweden, the 45-year-old was hailed as a fantastic multicultural venture by the Swedish state-owned mining company Luossavaara- Kiirunavaara Aktiebolag (LKAB). CLICK TO READ MORE