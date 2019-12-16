Ex-stars roll back sporting years

MACKSON WASAMUNU, Nkoloma Stadium

Lusaka

KKXI 2 CHIPOLOPOLO 3

THEY say form is temporary and class is permanent. There was evidence of this yesterday at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka where retired footballers rolled back the years again in a match dubbed KK11 vs Chipolopolo.

It was a congregation of once-upon-a-time heroes or, better still, superstars. Harry Milanzi, Zeddy Saileti, Elijah Tana, Laughter Chilembe, Andrew Tembo, Perry Mutapa, the Malitolis, Kenneth and Mordon, among others.

Together, they have traversed all continents but Australia, where they left a mark. In their heyday, they played with a swagger and